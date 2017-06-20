Main Menu

Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited Postgraduate Scholarship 2017/2018

| June 20, 2017

Nigerian Agip Exploration(NAE) is calling on suitable, qualified and interested Nigerian graduates for the 2017/2018 Post Graduate Scholarship Award Scheme.

The Postgraduate Award is in two categories:

Overseas: For study in a reputable overseas university
Local: For study in a recognised Nigerian University

Scholarship Eligibility
Applicant must posses a minimum of Second Class Upper Division in any of the relevant disciplines from a recognised Nigerian University.

Applicant must have secured admission into a Nigerian or Overseas University for a one year Master’s Degree programme in any of the disciplines listed below
Applicant must be above 28 years of age by December 31st, 2017
Applicants must have completed the one year National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) programme
COURSE OF STUDY
Only candidates with offer of admission and BSc degrees in disciplines related to the following areas should apply:

Geosciences
Engineering (Petroleum, Mechanical, Civil, Subsea, Electrical/Electronics, Marine, Chemical)
Petroleum Economics
Law (Oil and Gas/Petroleum)

Closing Date: June 30, 2017.

Test Date: July 15, 2017

Apply through herehttps://scholastica.ng/schemes/naescholarships

