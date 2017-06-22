PSG Star Angel Di Maria Handed 1-Year Prison Sentence for Tax Evasion
Angel Di Maria, Paris Saint- Germain star has admitted to fraud charges against the Spanish government during his four year stay at the Bernabeu club. The two count charges holds six-month prison sentence each.
He is highly unlikely to spend any time behind bars if he pays a fine of £1.76million despite being handed the prison sentence.
According to Spanish law, sentences of under two years are suspended in Spain providing the convicted has no previous criminal record.A number of football stars have been accused of fraud in recent months, including Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi who was given a 21-month prison sentence in 2016.
Cristiano Ronaldo was also accused last week while yesterday, Jose Mourinho became the latest to be accused. They have both denied the allegations.
