State Governors: “We Have Resolved Nigeria Must Not Break”

| June 22, 2017

State Governors after meeting with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday resolved that they would not allow Nigeria to break up and that those fanning the embers of war were wasting their time.

Osinbajo at the meeting, asked the helmsmen to battle hate speeches. Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo state governor who spoke on behalf of the other governors said despite the agitations being witnessed in parts of the country, Nigeria must not break and that all governors and stakeholders have agreed to that.

The Vice President added that there is need for leaders to speak out and counter hate and divisive speeches or any kind of warmongering.

Governors in attendance included Abiola Ajimobi(Oyo), Raul Aregbesola(Osun), Dave Umahi(Ebonyi), Aminu Tambuwal(Sokoto), Abdullahi Ganduje(Kano), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) , Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Borno, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Benue, Plateau, Kogi,Lagos, Kebbi, Ondo, Imo, Taraba, Anambra  Governors among others were present.

Nigerian Goevernors

