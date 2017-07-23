Main Menu

Adesua Etomi And Banky W All Loved Up In Washington DC

| July 23, 2017

Popular Nigerian Couple, Banky Wellington and Adesua Etomi took time off work and spent quality family time at Washington DC, United States.

Banky had taken up a screenwriting course whilst Adesua was on the set of the “Muna” movie.

They always look lovely together.

bankyw and adesua bankyw and adesua2 bankyw and adesua4

