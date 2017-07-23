Main Menu

Nigerian ‘slay queen’ grabs Law degree from UK university

| July 23, 2017

A Nigerian lady, LUBY who bagged a Law degree from the prestigious University of EsS3@.x:’ in England is currently making rounds online.

The lady who has been fingered to be a slay queen, defied all odds when she proved that slaying could also be done in Education!

She shared photos from her graduation ceremony wrote;

Was busy securing my degree while some of y’all was trying so hard to be baddest bitch ever liveth . LLB. I’M HAPPY I DID IT. #Luby.

LUBY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LUBY1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LUBY2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LUBY3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LUBY4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LUBY5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LUBY6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LUBY7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

