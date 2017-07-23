Nigerian ‘slay queen’ grabs Law degree from UK university
A Nigerian lady, LUBY who bagged a Law degree from the prestigious University of EsS3@.x:’ in England is currently making rounds online.
The lady who has been fingered to be a slay queen, defied all odds when she proved that slaying could also be done in Education!
She shared photos from her graduation ceremony wrote;
Was busy securing my degree while some of y’all was trying so hard to be baddest bitch ever liveth . LLB. I’M HAPPY I DID IT. #Luby.
