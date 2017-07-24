Motorola Is Officially Back in Nigeria, Unveils New Range of Smartphones

Motorola has decided to bring back their focus to Nigeria and unveiled a new range of moto smartphones.The smartphones models includes Moto E4, Moto E4 plus, Moto C 3G, Moto C 4G and Moto C plus. Which Motorola said will boast alot of exciting new features and user-friendly applications. It was also said that the new Motorola’s range of innovative smartphones guarantee consumers the opportunity to experience high definition display and cutting edge design at value prices.

Moto E4 and Moto E4 plus features and specifications

The Moto E4 is definitely a smartphone to consider not just because of specs but also because of price, especially if you are on a budget.

Moto E4 specifications

Display: 5 inch IPS 720p,Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

OS: Android 7 (nougat)

CPU: Mediatek MT6737 Quad-core 1.3 Ghz,

GPU: Mali-T72

Memory: 16 GB, 2 GB RAM

Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front

Battery: Removable 2800 mAh.

Others: Fingerprint (front-mounted, region dependent), accelerometer, proximity

The Moto E Plus gives you a huge 5.5″ HD display and a massive 5000 mAh battery which can last up to 2 days, unlocks using the touch of your finger.

Moto E4 plus specifications

By: 5.5 inch IPS 720p,Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

OS: Android 7 (nougat)

CPU: Mediatek MT6737 Quad-core 1.3 Ghz,

GPU: Mali-T72

Memory: 16 GB, 3 GB RAM

Camera: 13MP rear, 5MP front

Battery: Non-Removable 5000mAh.

Others: Fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity.

Moto C and Moto C plus features and specifications

The Moto C and the Moto C plus are low end smartphone which comes with a 5″ display, 1/2 gig of ram and 2350/4000mah battery for long usage. These recommended for low phone users, that don’t browsing or game much. But packs enough battery that will last for almost two days straight.

Moto C specifications

Display: 5 inch TFT 480p

OS: Android 7 (nougat)

CPU: Mediatek MT6737M Quad-core 1.3 Ghz,

GPU: Mali-T72MP2

Memory: 16 GB, 1 GB RAM

Camera: 5MP rear, 2MP front

Battery: Removable 2350mAh.

Others: Accelerometer, FM radio.

Moto C plus specifications

Display: 5 inch TFT 720p

OS: Android 7 (nougat)

CPU: Mediatek MT6737M Quad-core 1.3 Ghz,

GPU: Mali-T72MP2

Memory: 16 GB, 2 GB RAM

Camera: 8MP rear, 2MP front

Battery: Removable 4000mAh.

Others: Accelerometer, FM radio.

I think I really like the way Motorola decided to back back into Nigerian market. With Moto E4 and E4 plus for average or heavy user, which come with upto 3GB RAM and also up 5000mah battery that will keep you going for hours without thinking changing or worrying about electricity. Will the Moto C for low user and also with great battery.

Unfortunately their are yet to announce the price yet, but will soon be available in all Nigerian smartphone retailer outlets.