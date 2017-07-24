Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar Set For Surgery To Correct Uterine Fibroids Removal Complication

Fans of Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar have been asked to remember her in their prayers as she needs divine healing to overcome her present health woes.

The actress who debunked what insider told hitzng and said her hair loss and present condition was caused by uterine fibroids removal complication.

Her manager, Abi Anah said the actress is due for surgery in two weeks time. Anah added that the actress currently responding to treatment needs prayers too.

Keep in mind that taking out the uterus is the only sure cure for Uterine Fibroids however if a woman still wants to have children, she is better off removing the fibroids, however, it sometimes results in complications such as blood loss and infection.

