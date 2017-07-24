Osinbajo in closed-door meeting with Nigerian military chiefs

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday evening had a closed-door meeting with service chiefs.

The meeting, which was still on in Abuja at the time of this report, also had the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, in attendance.

There has been several suicide explosions in Maiduguri and other Borno communities in 2017.

The latest of such attacks at two internally displaced persons camps in Maiduguri on Sunday caused at least four deaths.