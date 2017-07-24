Security : South West Governors Set Up Joint Task Force

South West Governors on Monday met in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State where they expressed their resolve to forge ahead with the regional integration plan, especially in key sectors such as agriculture, security, economy, among others, in the overall benefit of the Yoruba nation.

All the Governors of the States in the region – Mr Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Ogbeni RaufAregbesola (Osun), Senator Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Mr Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti) were present at the meeting conveyed at the instance of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting with the theme: “Economic Self-Determination For Western Nigeria: The Export Alternative,” and read by the host Governor, Amosun, the governors approved the setting up of a Joint Task Force and action to contain all forms of security threat in the region to guarantee safety of lives, property and prosperity of the people.

The governors also declared zero tolerance for crime and criminality in the region henceforth.

While declarin g that the artificial boundaries, religion and political affiliation would no longer constitute barrier to the region’s development, the governors also directed DAWN Commission to develop a 25-year Western Nigeria Development Master Plan, while all the States in the regions were encouraged to significantly improve bi-lateral and multi-lateral cooperation to foster regional development.

The governors also resolved to harness the “competitive advantage of all the States in the region for sustainable regional development,” while DAWN is to develop a revenue optimization strategy for States in the region.

In order to improve the food security of the region, they directed DAWN to convene a regional Agric Summit to be held in Ibadan, while approval as given for the establishment of Western Nigeria Export Development Initiative to drive the export potentials of the region.

The governors further directed that there should be synergy between DAWN Commission, Oodua Group and other critical stakeholders for a framework to drive the commercial and industrialization competitiveness of the region, while a Committee is to be set up to advance values and ethos as instrument of Yoruba uniqueness to strengthen the region’s identity and unity of purpose.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), with Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State (left) and Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State (right) during the South West Governor’s Forum at the Ogun State Government House, Oke-Igbein, Abeokuta, on Monday.

Speaking earlier, Ambode said the attendance of all the governors of the region in the meeting was a clear manifestation of commitment to the economic and political integration of the region.

He particularly noted that the success of the integration initiative would not only be of immense benefit to the region, but would go a long way to actualize the growth and development of the country.

“On behalf of the people of Lagos State, I bring you good felicitation in Ogun State, my closest neighbor among the south-western States. I also believe strongly that what we are doing today is a manifestation of the desire of the six Governors to actualize the integration we have been talking about.

“I believe strongly that it is also imperative that the economic integration and political integration of our region is significant to the growth and development of Nigeria and we are happy to be in Ogun State,” Ambode said.

Besides, Ambode commended his counterpart in Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for his laudable works in the State.

Ambode had last week visited Oyo and Osun States as part of the plan to actualize the economic integration of the South West.