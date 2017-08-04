Buhari’s Continuous Absence, Group of concerned Nigerians protest at Abuja House in London

Sit-out protests which would hole simultaneously in London and Abuja have been announced by a coalition of concerned Nigerians. According to reports, the group will demand for the return of the president back to Nigeria, or for his resignation due to the fact that he is ill.

“In line with the provisions of Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly, and in exercise of that right, we have therefore, written a letter to the Police and other relevant security agencies requesting for protection as we exercise our fundamental right as enshrined in the constitution,” the group said. Further to the statement, all participants were urged to convene at the stipulated venues before 9am in Abuja and before 11am in London. Once there, they have been advised to demand that the president returns to Nigeria, or resigns due to incapacitation. They further extended the invitation to other persons, stating: “We are inviting the general public, members of the press and Civil Society Organizations to our peaceful Daily Sit-Out that is scheduled to take place as follows; August 7th, 9:00am at the Unity Fountain Abuja and August 7th, 11am at the Abuja House, London, United Kingdom.