Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to reduce bus fares in Lagos

Operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, Primero Transport Services Limited, is set to slash the current flat rate of bus fares from Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).The new fare regime will have 5% reduction across the routes, which comprises five zones from Ikorodu to TBS.

Managing Director of the transport company, Deji Tinubu, says this was aimed at making public commuting affordable, amid the difficult economic climate.The five zones according to Tinubu are: Ikorodu-Mile12, Mile-12-Maryland, Maryland-Fadeyi, Fadeyi-Constain and Constain-TBS.

“The bus fare will now be charged based on commuting from one zone to another against the former charges of flat rate.

“A passenger commuting from Ikorodu to Maryland will now pay N150 as against current charge of N200, passenger from Maryland to Fadeyi, now pay N200, against current charge of N250, and Fadeyi to Constain passenger, will now pay N250, as against current N300, while passenger from Ikorodu to TBS remain constant charge of N300.

“The new fare is a lot cheaper for passengers doing shorter distances because most of the BRT passengers who are going short distances had complained of paying as much as those going long distances, hence, the need for the review of the fare which will be done according to dictates of our economy.

“We don’t control market forces, but we will continue to look for a way and adjust to make the customer happy and comfortable and improving our services.”