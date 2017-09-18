Accenture Nigeria Graduate Trainee Program 2017

Accenture is a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company, with offices and operations in more than 200 cities worldwide.

Job Title: Graduate Trainee Program



Job Number: 00512900

Location: Lagos



Job Description

Does the idea of an international career with a global market leader in the consulting industry sound appealing to you?

Accenture’s graduate trainee programme provides an unparalleled opportunity to grow and advance. You will be working on projects that transform leading organizations and communities around the world. Choose Accenture, and make delivering innovative work part of your extraordinary career.

There are six different areas of our business: Strategy, Consulting, Technology, Digital, Operations and internal Corporate Functions. Each area offers a unique career experience and a compelling mix of work and training opportunities, work environment and structure for career progression.

Our work sees us acting as trusted advisors to our clients, we work directly with many of the FORTUNE© Global 500 companies across many different industry sectors. You will be working with experts using your critical thinking skills to design and deliver realistic, achievable business strategies and solutions that address key client priorities. Much of the work we do is at the cutting edge of innovation and thinking.

Key Responsibilities

Conducting industry and client research and analysis to identify opportunities for improvements

Gathering and documenting the client’s current business processes, people and technology capabilities and requirements

Performing financial assessments to support the development of new business processes and architecture

Assisting in the design and development of new business processes, capabilities and supporting technologies

Supporting the testing and implementation of new business processes

Developing communications, training and job aids to assist in change management activities.

Fresh graduates with the following attributes are needed to join our Consulting team through our Graduate Trainee programme:

Good leadership, communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills

Desire to work in a result-driven business environment

Ability to transfer theoretical knowledge obtained during training into practical hands on skills

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Ability to work well in teams, confident and able to express your views clearly

Ability to capitalize on knowledge transfer

Ability to meet travel requirements, when applicable

Eagerness to contribute in a team-oriented environment

Ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Desire to work in an information systems environment

Qualifications

B.sc in any discipline with minimum of 2nd class upper and above

Candidate should possess a maximum 0-12 months post NYSC experience at the time of application

Note: Accenture is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applications from all sections of society and does not discriminate on grounds of race, religion or belief, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, citizenship, marital, domestic or civil partnership status.