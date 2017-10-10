Monkey Pox Hits Enugu (Photo)
Enugu State has just recorded it’s first case of Monkey Pox, according to Nigerian blogger Amanda Chisom who shared photo of a female victim. She further disclosed that the patient is currently undergoing treatment at UNTH.
This is coming after Lagos State recorded first two cases of the viral disease.
