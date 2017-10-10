Main Menu

Monkey Pox Hits Enugu (Photo)

| October 10, 2017

Enugu State has just recorded it’s first case of Monkey Pox, according to Nigerian blogger Amanda Chisom who shared photo of a female victim. She further disclosed that the patient is currently undergoing treatment at UNTH.

This is coming after Lagos State recorded first two cases of the viral disease.

