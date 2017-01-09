Main Menu

jobs in nigeria

First Bank of Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate and Exp. Job Recruitment (8 Positions)

First Bank of Nigeria Limited – As the leading player in the Nigerian financial servicesRead More

Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc Recruitment(Graduate Trainees) 

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians atRead More

Read All

Naija Gossips

pretty-mike-chains-ladies-like-dogs

Lagos Big Boy, Pretty Mike,chains girls and walks them around like dogs (PHOTOS)

Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu aka Pretty Mike led his two girls in chains like dogs toRead More

nyong-james1

Beautiful Loved Up Couple Goes Viral On The Internet (PHOTOS)

Nyong James who is a Sudanese, and his girlfriend became a viral sensation months agoRead More

Read All

education

unilag-student

UNILAG Student Hacks His Father To Death

The suspect allegedly carried out the act at the deceased’s residence at No. 1, OkerayeRead More

300 Level Female Student Of FUNAAB Dies At FMC (Photo)

According to FUNAAB juice,Oyindamola Mutiyat, a 300 level student of BAM died yesterday at FederalRead More

Read All

entertainment

keke_palmer

Akeelah and the bee actress, Keke Palmer steps out in bum shorts!

Keke Palmer stepped out for shopping in LA with this shorts on. Paparazzi swoped onRead More

img_20170102_191349.jpg

Tekno leaves Ubi Franklin’s Made Men Music Group

The Sony Music artiste stylishly dropped the hint via his Instagram page yesterday saying; “thank you UpfrontRead More

Read All

Technology

bukola-saraki-made-in-nigeria-challenge

Bukola Saraki launches made in Nigeria challenge

The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has launched a contest to promoteRead More

keke-helicopter

Nigerian man modifies a tricycle into a helicopter

You will always trust Nigerians to modify what they have into what they desire. ThisRead More

Read All

News

ivory-coast-prime-minister-daniel-duncan

Daniel Duncan, Ivory Coast PM resigns, dissolves cabinet

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Daniel Duncan on Monday, announced that he and his entire governmentRead More

MMM dumps Naira for Bitcoin as it returns on Jan 14

MMM Nigeria says it has introduced Bitcoin, said to be the world’s best performing currencyRead More

Read All

scholarships

The MasterCard Foundation Scholarship (MSU)

About the Program The MasterCard Foundation has partnered with Michigan State University to provide fullRead More

Read All

articles

 joro-olumofin

Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet ‘Wife Materials’ In Nigeria

Relationship consultant aka “LoveDoctor Joro Olumofin recommends 30 places Guys can meet “wife materials” LadiesRead More

Read All

Events

 golden-globe-awards

Golden Globe Awards on Jan 8

The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will kick off the 2017 awards season on Sunday night,January 8,Read More

Read All

Sports

 ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Voted December PFA Fans’ EPL Player Of The Month

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been voted the Professional Footballers Association Fans’ Premier LeagueRead More

Read All