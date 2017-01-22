jobs in nigeria
Stanbic IBTC Bank Graduate Private Bankers Recruitment 2017
Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. ItRead More
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Entry-level Customer Service Officers Recruitment
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operationsRead More
Read All
Naija Gossips
Chidinma Okeke’s lesbian scandal, the third lady involved revealed (Photos)
As shared by human rights lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye…… ‘THE THIRD GIRL IN THE SEX VIDEORead More
Tonto Dikeh’s domestic staff reveals cause of marriage crisis
According to an exclusive information gotten from one of Tonto’s domestic staff, who does notRead More
Read All
education
JAMB set to monitor UTME candidates with CCTV
Prof Is-haq Oloyede the registrar and chief executive of the Joint Admission and Matriculation BoardRead More
UNILAG Student Hacks His Father To Death
The suspect allegedly carried out the act at the deceased’s residence at No. 1, OkerayeRead More
Read All
entertainment
Not every man who cheats on you is bad – Iyabo Ojo
For one who has been rumoured to have found a man who loves her andRead More
Ex-Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke’s car returned to her (Pictures)
According to Ikechukwu Amaku,former Beauty Queen Miss Anambra Chidinma Okeke was pictured this afternoon somewhereRead More
Read All
Technology
Wema Bank Launches Solar-Powered Mobile Branch
Wema Bank Plc says it has launched a solar-powered mobile branch to make banking servicesRead More
Bukola Saraki launches made in Nigeria challenge
The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has launched a contest to promoteRead More
Read All
News
17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Celebration Rally In Port-Harcourt
Pictured is a 17-year-old boy who was among the members of the Indigenous People ofRead More
#WomensMarch: Thousands in New York, London, DC, Chicago, Boston, protest against Donald
Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday as part of a global dayRead More