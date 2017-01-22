Main Menu

jobs in nigeria

Stanbic_Bank_A_Member

Stanbic IBTC Bank Graduate Private Bankers Recruitment 2017

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. ItRead More

uba

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Entry-level Customer Service Officers Recruitment

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operationsRead More

Read All

Naija Gossips

jane emoka3

Chidinma Okeke’s lesbian scandal, the third lady involved revealed (Photos)

As shared by human rights lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye…… ‘THE THIRD GIRL IN THE SEX VIDEORead More

tonto dikeh and husband

Tonto Dikeh’s domestic staff reveals cause of marriage crisis

According to an exclusive information gotten from one of Tonto’s domestic staff, who does notRead More

Read All

education

Prof-Ishaq-Oloyede

JAMB set to monitor UTME candidates with CCTV

Prof Is-haq Oloyede the registrar and chief executive of the Joint Admission and Matriculation BoardRead More

unilag-student

UNILAG Student Hacks His Father To Death

The suspect allegedly carried out the act at the deceased’s residence at No. 1, OkerayeRead More

Read All

entertainment

Iyabo-Ojo

Not every man who cheats on you is bad – Iyabo Ojo

For one who has been rumoured to have found a man who loves her andRead More

chidinma okeke1

Ex-Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke’s car returned to her (Pictures)

According to Ikechukwu Amaku,former Beauty Queen Miss Anambra Chidinma Okeke was pictured this afternoon somewhereRead More

Read All

Technology

wema bank solar branch

Wema Bank Launches Solar-Powered Mobile Branch

Wema Bank Plc says it has launched a solar-powered mobile branch to make banking servicesRead More

bukola-saraki-made-in-nigeria-challenge

Bukola Saraki launches made in Nigeria challenge

The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has launched a contest to promoteRead More

Read All

News

biafra trump celebration

17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Celebration Rally In Port-Harcourt

Pictured is a 17-year-old boy who was among the members of the Indigenous People ofRead More

Thousands-in-London-DC-Chicago-Boston-NY-protest-against-Donald-Trump

#WomensMarch: Thousands in New York, London, DC, Chicago, Boston, protest against Donald

Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday as part of a global dayRead More

Read All

scholarships

 Shell-Nigeria-Scholarship-2017

SHELL: 2017 Niger Delta Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) is delighted to announce the seventh annualRead More

Read All

articles

 joro-olumofin

Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet ‘Wife Materials’ In Nigeria

Relationship consultant aka “LoveDoctor Joro Olumofin recommends 30 places Guys can meet “wife materials” LadiesRead More

Read All

Events

 wazobia carnival

The WazobiaFM carnival

Celebrating 8 years of being “Hero of the Masses” WazobiaFM changed the way media andRead More

Read All

Sports

 rooney breaks record

Rooney scores 250th goal to break club record

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s record scorer when he netted his 250th goal for theRead More

Read All