jobs in nigeria
First Bank of Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate and Exp. Job Recruitment (8 Positions)
First Bank of Nigeria Limited – As the leading player in the Nigerian financial servicesRead More
Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc Recruitment(Graduate Trainees)
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians atRead More
Read All
Naija Gossips
Lagos Big Boy, Pretty Mike,chains girls and walks them around like dogs (PHOTOS)
Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu aka Pretty Mike led his two girls in chains like dogs toRead More
Beautiful Loved Up Couple Goes Viral On The Internet (PHOTOS)
Nyong James who is a Sudanese, and his girlfriend became a viral sensation months agoRead More
Read All
education
UNILAG Student Hacks His Father To Death
The suspect allegedly carried out the act at the deceased’s residence at No. 1, OkerayeRead More
300 Level Female Student Of FUNAAB Dies At FMC (Photo)
According to FUNAAB juice,Oyindamola Mutiyat, a 300 level student of BAM died yesterday at FederalRead More
Read All
entertainment
Shakar El slams Tonto Dikeh: You can’t shake the whore tree and expect an angel to fall out
Shakar El, one of Nollywood Actress,Tonto dikeh’s one time best friend and rapper took toRead More
Akeelah and the bee actress, Keke Palmer steps out in bum shorts!
Keke Palmer stepped out for shopping in LA with this shorts on. Paparazzi swoped onRead More
Read All
Technology
Bukola Saraki launches made in Nigeria challenge
The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has launched a contest to promoteRead More
Nigerian man modifies a tricycle into a helicopter
You will always trust Nigerians to modify what they have into what they desire. ThisRead More
Read All
News
Daniel Duncan, Ivory Coast PM resigns, dissolves cabinet
Ivory Coast Prime Minister Daniel Duncan on Monday, announced that he and his entire governmentRead More
MMM dumps Naira for Bitcoin as it returns on Jan 14
MMM Nigeria says it has introduced Bitcoin, said to be the world’s best performing currencyRead More