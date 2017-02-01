Main Menu

jobs in nigeria

heineken

2017 Heineken International Job Recruitment (6 Vacancies)

Heineken International – Established in 1864 by the Heineken family, HEINEKEN has a long andRead More

PWC 2017 recruitment

PwC Nigeria Graduate Recruitment 2017

There are two different roles. Please do not apply for both as your application wouldRead More

Read All

Naija Gossips

lawyer 1

Nigerian Couple who never made Love while dating (photos)

Merit Chinelo Ifeanyi-Odom is a lawyer and few weeks ago, she tied the knot withRead More

MMM Crash

Help Provider – MMM may not survive this week

There are indications that the final crash of Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, a ponzi scheme popularlyRead More

Read All

education

NYSC

NYSC member puts on skirt because wearing trousers is a sin

According to viral reports, this lady pictured below refused to wear the usual NYSC trouserRead More

Man M*sturbates In Front Of A Benson Idahosa University Female Hostel (Pictured)

An occupant of the hostel which is located in Benson Idahosa University, Benin narrated thisRead More

Read All

entertainment

IK-OGBONNA

IK Ogbonna:The day a crazy female fan tried to r*pe me

Nollywood actor cum model IK Ogbonna who is married to a Colombian, Sonia Ogbonna, hasRead More

harrysong

Five Star Music issues official statement on arrest of Harrysong

It has become both imperative and necessary to state our position on the ongoing misguidedRead More

Read All

Technology

wema bank solar branch

Wema Bank Launches Solar-Powered Mobile Branch

Wema Bank Plc says it has launched a solar-powered mobile branch to make banking servicesRead More

bukola-saraki-made-in-nigeria-challenge

Bukola Saraki launches made in Nigeria challenge

The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has launched a contest to promoteRead More

Read All

News

tuface protest

Tuface shifts Nationwide Protest To 6th of February, 2017

The planned Nationwide protest scheduled for February 5, has now been moved to February 6,Read More

FEMI ADESINA

Presidency reacts to planned nationwide protest on February 5th

The presidency has reacted to the February 5th proposed Nationwide protest which singer, 2face IdibiaRead More

Read All

scholarships

 Shell-Nigeria-Scholarship-2017

SHELL: 2017 Niger Delta Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) is delighted to announce the seventh annualRead More

Read All

articles

 joro-olumofin

Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet ‘Wife Materials’ In Nigeria

Relationship consultant aka “LoveDoctor Joro Olumofin recommends 30 places Guys can meet “wife materials” LadiesRead More

Read All

Events

 Gifty

Big Brother Naija: Meet the 12 Housemates in the House

The Big Brother Naija show started tonight. Here is a profile of all the 12Read More

Read All

Sports

 rooney breaks record

Rooney scores 250th goal to break club record

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s record scorer when he netted his 250th goal for theRead More

Read All