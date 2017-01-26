jobs in nigeria
PwC Nigeria Graduate Recruitment 2017
There are two different roles. Please do not apply for both as your application wouldRead More
Stanbic IBTC Bank Graduate Private Bankers Recruitment 2017
Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. ItRead More
Read All
Naija Gossips
Nigerian Couple who never made Love while dating (photos)
Merit Chinelo Ifeanyi-Odom is a lawyer and few weeks ago, she tied the knot withRead More
Help Provider – MMM may not survive this week
There are indications that the final crash of Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, a ponzi scheme popularlyRead More
Read All
education
Man M*sturbates In Front Of A Benson Idahosa University Female Hostel (Pictured)
An occupant of the hostel which is located in Benson Idahosa University, Benin narrated thisRead More
LAUTECH to resume on January 27, calls of 8 months strike
The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has finally called off its strike afterRead More
Read All
entertainment
Not every man who cheats on you is bad – Iyabo Ojo
For one who has been rumoured to have found a man who loves her andRead More
Ex-Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke’s car returned to her (Pictures)
According to Ikechukwu Amaku,former Beauty Queen Miss Anambra Chidinma Okeke was pictured this afternoon somewhereRead More
Read All
Technology
Wema Bank Launches Solar-Powered Mobile Branch
Wema Bank Plc says it has launched a solar-powered mobile branch to make banking servicesRead More
Bukola Saraki launches made in Nigeria challenge
The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has launched a contest to promoteRead More
Read All
News
Fayose Prevents The Arrest Of Johnson Suleiman By DSS
Governor Fayose just stormed Midas Hotel, Ado Ekiti to rescue Apostle Johnson Suleiman of theRead More
South African Woman Arrested For Trying Sleep With Her Son at the beach
In Durban, South Africa, a mother has been arrested for allegedly trying to practice ‘sleepingRead More